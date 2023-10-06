How the ‘movers and shakers’ of Accra graced Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong’s daughter’s wedding

The newlyweds, Mandy and George

The wedding ceremony of Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong’s daughter brought together some of Ghana’s crème de la crème under one big roof.

The popular Ghanaian business mogul’s daughter, Mandy, got married to her sweetheart, George, in a plush ceremony witnessed at her father’s East Legon residence, on October 5.



One of the highlights from the event was the presence of high-profile individuals such as; billionaire Ibrahim Mahama, the Executive Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, Jacob Caesar aka Cheddar, Dr. Kwame Osei Despite, Fadda Dickson, Dr. Kofi Abban, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, Dr. Juluis Debrah, all members of the East Legon Executive Club and many others.



That’s not all, some astute showbiz and media personalities including the likes of Kwasi Kyei Darkwah, Abeiku Santana, Adjeytey Annan, MOG, Emmy Africa CEO Kojo Soboh, MzGee, and many others were also present.



In a couple of videos that have since flooded the internet, these individuals were spotted in their expensive fits, having a good time and interacting with their peers.



Sticking to the theme of the event, that is ‘Royalty’, they were either adorned in rich Kente cloth or white apparel.



See the posts below: