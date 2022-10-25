3
How this 16-year-old rich kid’s birthday party broke the internet

Tue, 25 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

While several Ghanaians are ‘wailing’ about the current economic downturn the country is faced with, others have flaunted their ‘lavida loca’ lifestyle, and expected, this has caused a stir on social media.

It was an interesting sight to behold as the birthday party organized by some parents to celebrate their 16-year-old daughter became the talk of town.

Scenes from the bash made its way unto social media where the young lady, identified as Suad, was captured in all her glory.

She rocked two separate gowns at different times of the party.

Held at a luxurious mansion at East Legon, the décor and outfits well-represented the pink colour theme chosen for the event.

Friends and families of the celebrant were seen partying their hearts out and treated themselves to some interesting activities including capturing the moments with the 360-video booth.

That’s not all, Suad was gifted a sleek black Mercedes Benz as a birthday present from her parents.

Chancing on the videos splashed all over social media, many have questioned how people are still ‘living it big’ in these hard times.

Others however consoled themselves with the popular ‘Vanity upon vanity’ phrase adding that wealth won't matter in heaven.

Watch the video below:


