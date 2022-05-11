How to identify and treat bad breath (Halitosis)

File photo of a man covering his nose

Dealing with someone who has bad breath (Halitosis) can be a terrible experience if he isn't family or a close friend one can easily talk to.

For those who are reading this piece and not sure what Halitosis is, aside from knowing the obvious- it is when a person has terrible breath mostly caused by sulphur-producing bacteria that normally live on the surface of the tongue and in the throat.



Symptoms of halitosis



For one to know they have halitosis they will need to first understand some of the symptoms people who it has to carry.



According to betterhealth.vic.gov.au the features of halitosis can include:



• A white coating on the tongue especially at the back of the tongue

• Dry mouth



• Build up around teeth



• Post-nasal drip, or mucous



• Morning bad breath and a burning tongue



• Thick saliva and a constant need to clear your throat

• Constant sour, bitter metallic taste



With all these listed, having halitosis can have a major impact on a person. Because of bad breath, other people may back away or turn their heads. This can cause a loss of confidence and self-esteem.



Treating halitosis



Betterhealth.vic.gov.au has in a report emphasised that there is no one treatment for halitosis while adding that treatment will depend on what is causing the problem.



Note: Avoiding dehydration and good oral hygiene, including brushing and flossing, are important. Some mouthwashes, lozenges and toothpaste can assist in fighting halitosis.

Advice: Speak to your dentist, doctor or chemist to identify the cause of your halitosis and to find the most effective treatment for the person suffering from it.



Treatment



Gentle but effective tongue cleaning may also be required. The tongue should be brushed in a gentle but thorough manner, from the back towards the front of the tongue, keeping in mind that the hardest to reach back portion smells the worst.



People with chronic sinusitis may find the regular use of a saline nasal spray helpful. A course of an antibiotic, effective against anaerobic bacteria (such as metronidazole, to reduce the overgrowth of sulphur-producing bacteria), may also help.