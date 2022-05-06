How to make sobolo in simple steps

File photo

Source: Everdaynewsgh

Roselle, a Hibiscus species, blooms are used to make the drink known as Sobolo. For the finest experience, the juice is frequently sweetened and served in a bottle and chilled.

When served hot, sobolo or roselle Juice is referred to as hibiscus tea.



It is also known as Bissap in Benin and Senegal, Zobo in Nigeria and other countries in Africa, Wonjo in Nigeria, Foléré, Dabileni, and Tsobo in other African countries, Sorrel in the Caribbean Agua de Jamaica in Mexico.



People who partake in sobolo's medicinal properties report a variety of advantages as well as its refreshing taste.



As a result of reading this post, you will learn how to make sobolo at home.



How to make sobolo at home in simple steps



Ingredients



1. Hibiscus (Bissap) leaves - Two cups

2. One Ripe Pineapple



3. Sugar - One or half a cup (depending)



4. Ginger



5. Hwentia



6. Pineapple syrup - 2 tbsp



7. Prekese (optional)



Preparing Sobolo

1.Get a large saucepan



2. Put in roselle juice or hibiscus leaves and add up water until it covers up the leaves



3. Put the hibiscus leaves in on fire and heat for a few minutes



Peel pineapples, and ginger, and wash



4. Add the hwentia to hibiscus leaves and allow it to boil for another 10-15 mins until the water changes color



5. Use a sieve or colander to drain and separate the juice from the cooked Sobolo leaves



6. Then blend the pineapple and ginger until it becomes smooth and then pour them into the sieved drink and stir

7. Allow the drink to cool down completely



8. Add your sugar and pineapple syrup until you get the right taste (if preferred)



9. After here, you can then bottle or put the drink in your preferred container



10. Store in a fridge or add ice to drink



Some Health Benefits Sobolo



Below are some of the health benefits of the popular sobolo drink:



1. Manages common cold, and cough and boosts The immune system

2. Helps to maintain a normal blood pressure



3. Reduces your diabetes risk



4. Helps in weight loss



5. Strengthens bones and teeth



6. Sobolo consists of anti-cancer compounds