How top Nigerian celebrities are reacting to Super Eagles's exit from AFCON

Nigerians stars who reacted on Twitter after Super Eagles loss

Ghana to face Nigeria in World Cup qualifiers

Nigerian stars express shock after Super Eagles exit from AFCON



Super Eagles kicked out of AFCON



It looks like Nigerian’s hope for the Super Eagles was lost when they were booted out of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon, on January 23, 2022.



Some Nigerian stars took to social media to express their pain and disappointment, especially on Twitter after they trolled Ghanaians.



On Tuesday, January 18, 2022, when the Black Stars of Ghana lost to Comoros ending their AFCON campaign with a draw and two losses and a point, Nigerian trolls were out in full force on Twitter.



In some comments made by some celebrities, Ghana and Nigeria are siblings who can’t go anywhere without each other.

Read below some reactions shared by some Nigerian celebrities:



Naira Marley



Naira Marley in a post said he knew from the beginning when Nigerians met with the player from Tunisia called ‘Ifa’ they were set out to lose.



According to the Yoruba, Ifá is a system of divination. The word Ifa refers to the mystical figure Ifa or Orunmila, regarded by the Yoruba people as the deity of wisdom and intellectual development.



“From when I saw a player called ifa in tunisia team I knew we wasn’t gonna win. Referee head come be like orunmila,” he tweeted.





From when I saw a player called ifa in tunisia team I knew we wasn’t gonna win. Referee head come be like orunmila ???????? — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) January 23, 2022

Falz



Nigerians artiste, actor and lawyer, Folarin Falana, better known by his stage name Falz, took to Twitter to share a series of tweets to express his pain after the Super Eagles lost to Tunisia.



In a post, the artiste said “O dun mi sha.”



The Yoruba statement translated into English meant “it hurts.”





O dun mi sha ???? — Bop Daddy (@falzthebahdguy) January 23, 2022

Another artiste who shared that he was dealing with double loss was Patoranking.



The artiste shared that he was hurting because of the Super Eagles and Arsenal. The teams lost a game on the same day. For football lovers who support both teams, the pain was excruciating.



The artiste said “Arsenal and Super Eagles Same Day…Chaii.”





Arsenal and Super Eagles Same Day…Chaii ????????‍♂️ — PATORANKING (@patorankingfire) January 23, 2022

Ghana, destined to always clash with Nigeria has been fixed to play Nigeria in the qualifier that will gain the winning country a ticket to Qatar 2022.The fixture between the two West African giants was determined at a draw held by CAF in Cameroon on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

After two initial stages of qualifiers, the possible contingents for Africa were pruned to 10 teams made up of Egypt, Cameroon, Senegal, DR Congo, Morocco, Nigeria, Tunisia, Algeria, Mali, and Ghana



A team emerging as a winner of the five fixtures drawn on Saturday will automatically gain a ticket to the 2022 Qatar World Cup as a representative of Africa.