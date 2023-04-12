‘How would you feel if I smoke wee on my pulpit? – Prophet Oduro jabs Daughters of Glorious Jesus

Prophet Oduro has thrown subtle jabs at gospel singers, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, for publicly declaring their fondness for some secular songs.

The Alabaster International Ministry founder, during a sermon, labeled the gospel music trio as a bad example following their utterances which was captured in a discussion on United Showbiz.



In a video making rounds on social media, Daughters of Glorious Jesus listed their interest in some highlife artistes.



“It is God who gives talent. As a Christian, you can listen to secular songs, and even their lyrics can touch you and compel you to do the right thing. The gift is from God. That is Moses’ view. I like listening to Amakye Dede a lot. He even came to sing for me on my birthday. Even my husband knows this. I am a Christian and I am married. I like Amakye Dede’s songs and I like him. This doesn’t make me a non-believer. You don’t judge people’s outlooks and determine whether the person is a Christian or not. That I am playing Amakye Dede in my car, doesn’t mean I am not a Christian,” Edna, a member of the group said.



“Yes. I listen to his songs and I don’t think anybody will think I have backslidden just by listening to Kojo Antwi. Some of Kojo Antwi’s songs give good counsel. He sings love songs. If you are married and you listen to some of those songs with your husband, isn’t it a good feeling? Because Kojo Antwi also goes to church,” Another member of the group, Monica, said.



But Prophet Oduro who finds their statements disgusting said:

“The other time, I was watching a program on TV and I became sad. I could hear people who are gospel ministers talking about their preference for all kinds of secular songs. I saw that and I screamed. These people are bad examples to the Christians. This kind of Christianity will make the gospel lost in the next ten years. In only ten years, there will be no gospel. How will you feel if you came to meet me smoking wee on my pulpit? The Bible gives us the free will but not all things are permissible to humankind.”



According to him, the word of God which is standard for all Christians frowns on such acts.



“I don’t listen to Bob Marley; I don’t listen to Alpha Blonde. When it comes to the Word, your opinions do not matter. The word of God is paramount. When you burn in hellfire, you’d realize your opinions do not matter. When COVID struck and pastors were asked not to operate, we obeyed and stayed indoors, so how much more God,” he established.



Watch the video below:





You can also watch some of our programmes below.















EB/BB