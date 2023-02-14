How your favorite celebrities are observing Valentine’s Day

Stacey Amoateng and her husband Okyeame Quophi, Nana Ama McBrown and her husband, Maxwell Mensah

Netizens all across the world are pulling out all the steps to make sure February 14 is extra romantic.

Whether it's a sweet post on social media, a fabulous gift, a romantic dinner for two, or even a lavish getaway, Valentine’s Day is all about celebrating love.



Ghanaian celebrities are not left out, as pictures, poems, and lovely tributes to their various partners are gushing in on social media.



Spreading the love and the significance of the moment, these celebrities have marked the day in style.



Clad in red outfits, social media has witnessed all sorts of meaningful and thoughtful ways these individuals have adopted to celebrate the Day.



Not forgetting the celebrity couples, who have also shared photos or videos reminding each other that ‘they are still the one’ after all these years.

Check out the posts below:





