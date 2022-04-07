Human Resource Managers advised to introduce 'Lovers Day' at workplaces

Homes Advocate, Elder Amos Kevin Annan

Homes Advocate, Elder Amos Kevin Annan has advised Human Resource Managers of various institutions to start initiating “Lovers Day” at workplaces.

That, he said will help strengthen the bond between the staff and their significant others.



According to him, this initiative involving couple will be an eye-opener for partners to understand the careers their partners are into and if possible add their input to the benefit of the work they do.



Additionally, in understanding the work partners do, he said it will enhance their relationships, therefore, giving each other the peace of mind they’ll need to help foster a cordial environment in their homes and their workplaces to enhance productivity.



He spoke as the guest speaker at the 2022 Impact Conference organized by the TOBINCO Group of Companies, held at Atinka Media Village.

Being a promoter of healthy relationships and homes, Elder Amos Kevin Annan touched on paramount issues that needs to be addressed to help workers know how to balance maintaining their homes and also give their best at work.



All subsidiaries of the Company, including Atinka Media Village, Abii National Savings and Loans and Priority insurance were part of the conference at the Sika Hall.



The theme for the conference was “Win with Work, Don’t Lose Love”.



With the knowledge shared being a revelation, the staff appreciated whatever they were lectured on and also asked questions that were addressed.