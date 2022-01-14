Humble yourself, don’t rush – Fred Amugi to amateur actors

Fred Amugi, Actor

Ace Ghanaian actor Fred Amugi, has urged young ones to stay humble, especially amateur Actors.

According to him, "Pride comes before a fall" and there’s no need to blow one’s own trumpet.



“There are a lot of these up and comings, when you talk to them, they listen. Those who think, they are there because they have been seen once or twice, will never get there,” he asserted.



Speaking on GTV’s Breakfast Show, the veteran actor stated that everyone is in a rush to become a celebrity.



“There’s no need to raise your woes, telling everybody you are there. Let the people see you are there, and start calling you who you are and not yourself.”



The 73-year-old Actor has also disclosed his secret to looking young. When asked, how he was able to keep himself looking young and fine, he responded by saying; “when you are happy and smile every day you will always look young”.

The legendary Actor also said the movie industry is still in good business.



“Things are beginning to prop up again. The movie “Terminus” is one example I want to talk about.



There’s no need to talk about “Terminus” but to see it and that will tell you the industry is as good as it was in the olden days. You see, marketing has been the problem, making everybody squeeze in a corner but now things are beginning to resurface and after watching the movie, “Terminus”, you’ll see that we are still in good business,” Mr. Amugi noted.



The veteran actor stars in “Terminus” a movie that throws a spotlight on the Ghanaian Pharmaceutical industry.



The writer and director of Terminus, Abu Iddris, said the action movie took 4 years to produce and it was not an easy work.