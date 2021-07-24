Hunger strike allegedly kills popular pastor at Madina

File photo: The pastor's lifeless body was found lying on the floor on Friday July, 23, 2021

Source: Hot FM

A popular Evangelist known as 'Osor' has been found dead at the Madina Atomic Junction in Accra.

Osor, who passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021, was alleged to have died due to a hunger strike.



Confirming the news on 'Aye hu' hosted by Nana Ampofo on HotFM, an eyewitness, Kingsley Ofori indicated that:

"Osor is a popular man of God who normally does his Evangelism in this area...we normally give him money for food ...we only know him by the name Osor. It's so unfortunate that we found him dead this morning. he usually sits under the Mango tree with his congregation. We are told he died this morning. Though we not sure of what may have killed him, we can only allege that hunger strike may also be one of the major factors," He added



According to the eyewitness," An ambulance came for the body but can't actually tell the exact hospital mortuary the body has been deposited in for autopsy".