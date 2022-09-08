Hushpuppi begs judge to temper justice with mercy, says he cleans bathroom with diligence

Hushpuppi to be sentenced to 11 years

Nigerian website, People Gazette, has reported that Hushpuppi, has pleaded with the judge to reduce his sentence because he is among the best bathroom cleaners in prison as the FBI asks the court to sentence Hushpuppi to 11 years with $2.2 million in restitution.

In an appeal by Ramon ‘Hushpuppi’ Abbas to the United States District Judge Otis Wright, he claims he has become a changed person after scoring high in cleaning activities.



Hushpuppi’s record, seen by Peoples Gazette as part of his memorandum countering sentencing recommendations by prosecutors, showed he performed well and related well with other inmates.



His report card for the Central Valley workshop for prisoners showed the Internet fraudster put up a “very good” attitude, quality of work, dependability, and productivity between July 2021, when he enrolled, and November 2021, when he completed work.



“He is currently working within his prison cleaning windows and showers—for which he has received great personal evaluations,” Mr Abbas’ lawyer, Louis Shapiro, wrote in the memorandum submitted on September 5.



The prosecution and defence have been arguing over the appropriate sentence for Mr Abbas, who was first arrested in Dubai in June 2020 and summarily transferred to a prison in the U.S. as his trial continued.



While the prosecution led by assistant U.S. attorney Khaldoun Shobaki demanded 11 years in prison and $2.2 million in restitution and fines, Mr. Shapiro said his client had become a changed person in prison and should be handed a lighter sentence of about two years in prison.

Watch our latest programmes below:















ADA/BOG