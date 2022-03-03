Hushpuppi case: Nigeria govt approves extradition of indicted policeman to U.S

Nigerian police officer indicted in Hushpappi’s case to be extradited to the United States

Abba Kyari to face charges in the US



Sources disclose that the Nigerian government has accepted the U.S embassy’s plea to extradite Abba Kyari, a police officer involved in the Hushpuppi case to face charges in the United States.



Abba Kyari, was one of six people indicted over Hushpapi’s crime, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Central District of California which emerged sometime in 2021.



This was after an investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of Nigeria which led to an arrest warrant issued against him by a U.S. magistrate judge, Otis Wright.



Earlier, the U.S authorities have on several counts asked that Abba Kyari be surrendered to the United States to face charges of conspiracy levelled against him.

But in the latest update, it has been reported that the Attorney-General, Abubakar Malami, has filed an extradition application at the Federal Nigerian High Court in Abuja, following another request by the Diplomatic Representative of the U.S. Embassy.



According to Nigeria’s Vanguard Newspaper, the AG stated in the application that he is convinced that the offences in respect of which Mr Kyari’s surrender was sought, were neither political nor trivial.



Mr Kyari’s connection with Hushpappi’s case



Mr Kyari is named among five of Hushpuppi’s conspirators in a $1.1 million fraud charge approved by a U.S. grand jury.



Hushpuppi on the other hand is awaiting judgement after pleading guilty to the charges in a separate case at the Central District Court of Central District of California.