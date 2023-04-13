Hushpuppi’s accomplice, Woodberry pleads guilty

The accused, Woodberry

Jacob Ponle better known as Mr Woodberry, who is a friend and accomplice of internet fraudster Ramon Abbas popularly known as Hushpuppi who is serving an 11-year jail term in the US prison has admitted to committing wire fraud.

The fraudster consented to turn over to the foreign government his luxury cars, watches, and $8 million in wire fraud proceeds.



According to the Peoples Gazette, in a plea declaration filed on April 6 at the US District Court of the Northern District of Illinois Eastern Division, Woodberry admitted guilt to one count of the indictment.



Per his plea agreement, he must repay the $8 million he fraudulently got from the seven businesses he defrauded.



The plea reads: “Defendant understands that by pleading guilty, he will subject to forfeiture to the United States all right, title, and interest that he has in any property constituting or derived from proceeds obtained, directly or indirectly, as a result of the offence.”



Additionally, Woodberry was ordered to give up his claim to the expensive cars and designer watches he had hidden in Dubai.



The high-end vehicles include a Lamborghini Urus (Vehicle No. N4973), a Mercedes-Benz G-class (Vehicle No. G68816), and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan (Vehicle No. J9153).

Other items seized are four Rolex watches, one Patek Philippe watch, three Audemars Piguet watches, three gold and diamond-studded earrings, and six gold neck chains.



Woodberry forfeited a 151.8 Bitcoin to the American government last year.



Woodberry and Hushpuppi, who is presently serving an 11-year term for a related fraud offence, were both apprehended in Dubai on June 10, 2020.



Before being taken into custody, Woodberry was well-known for wearing and flaunting pricey designer clothing as well as displaying his unlawful income to his voluminous Instagram following, most of whom were unaware that his opulent lifestyle was supported by cybercrime.



