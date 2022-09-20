‘Hypocrisy’ – Kwasi Aboagye slams George Quaye

Kwasi Aboagye, host of Peace FM's Entertainment Review

Kwasi Aboagye, the host of Peace FM’s Entertainment Review, has described Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z host George Quaye as a hypocrite following a comment the latter made on his show.

On the back of Sarkodie’s comment that radio presenters who have not been able to elevate themselves to be on BBC and Choice have no moral right to criticise Ghanaian musicians for not penetrating the international market, many industry players have shared their views by either agreeing with Sarkodie or opposing to his comparison.



On Showbiz A-Z, Ahuma Bosco Ocansey (Daddy Bosco), Director of Communications and Projects at the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), was of the view musicians have been overly criticized and it was about time the narrative changed.



“What Sark said is a reflection of my impression when I listen to entertainment shows; there’s too much negativity,” said Bosco. “And I think the rationale of what he’s saying is that let’s elevate the conversation, let’s tell some good news stories. The bashing is too much.”



Bosco’s submission had an endorsement from George Quaye who tried to establish the difference between his show and the rest.



“That’s why we don’t do that here,” George Quaye remarked.

The audio clip which captured these comments was played on Peace FM’s Entertainment Review, Saturday. Right after George Quaye’s comment, a displeased Kwasi Aboagye rebutted.



“Hypocrisy,” Aboagye said in the Twi language.







George Quaye



Meanwhile, filmmaker Socrate Safo is of the view that Sarkodie needs to up his game in terms of how the musician packages himself for interviews and the manner he answers questions posed to him.

While hailing Sarkodie as “one of our biggest artistes”, Socrate mentioned that it is imperative Sarkodie paid attention to his utterances, “repackage” himself in terms of interviews “and be on point so you don’t veer”.



“At this point, I think he lacks one thing. One of the key things I taught artistes I groomed was interview skills. I read from a book that as an artiste, your interview skills are paramount because it can bring you down and it can also lift you high,” Socrate remarked.



He continued: “Every artiste should have a pack of answers for a pack of questions. We don’t graduate in radio as though you were in Division One and moved to Division Two. Getting to BBC or CNN as a Ghanaian radio presenter is not graduation but a movement from one sector to the other. It’s not a law; neither is it part of the system to reference in your submission that the person hasn’t improved.”



