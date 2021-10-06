Hypocrite, pay what you owe – Quame Dankwah rebukes Prince Mackay

CEO of Big event Ghana, Prince Mackay

Manager of gospel minister Obaapa Christy, Quame Owusu Dankwah, rained insults on CEO of Big event Ghana, Prince Mackay, for calling gospel managers Sabbotagers.

Rebating the assertion, Quame Owusu Dankwah told Christian Agyei Frimpong on Anigye Mmere on Onua FM that Prince Mackay is a deceitful hypocrite. He said Prince Mackay has no moral right to critic their association, ‘Table of Men’.



“Mackay is the one making the gospel industry unattractive because he is a cheat, liar and not trustworthy. If there’s an adjective that’s beyond these words, that’s what best describes him. And he got the guts and effrontery to sit here and say we’re sabotaging artists. Ask him for the artiste that we’ve sabotaged,” Kwame Owusu Dankwa angrily ranted.

He further accused Prince Mackay of being the saboteur because he paid the Nigerian acts very well for Agafest. But refused to pay Ghanaian gospel musicians. He revealed that the Nigerian artists had good hotels and had their plane tickets paid for.



“Up until now, Mackay has not paid top-notch musicians in Ghana. Ask him if he has paid them. Why is he not picking Joe Mettle, Akesse Brimpong, and their managers call for over three years? He has dubbed them. You did all this, came here got carried away and started talking gibberish and call us behind closed doors and to apologize,” Quame added.