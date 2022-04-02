I’m not broke like some veterans in the creative arts industry – Tordia Tsikago

Tordia Tsikago

In recent times, some veterans in the creative arts industry have been seen openly appealing for financial support due to hardships they are facing at the end of their careers.

However, Tordia Tsikago who is famously known for his collabo with Ex Doe on the ‘Daavi Mede Kuku’ song has said he’s not broke and poor like some veterans in the creative arts industry.



Talking on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM with Amansan Krakye, Tordia Tsikago said so far as he’s gotten his own house to lay his head and he’s able to send his kids to school he feels quite satisfied.



He said, “I will never say I’m broke and poor whilst I can afford to pay my wards school fees at the preparatory school so I will say all these onto the glory of God because He keeps blessing me.

“I will say unto the glory of God that I’m grateful for his blessings upon my life because some time past we were renting a place to sleep but now I’m staying in my own house,” he revealed.



“If I own and drive my own vehicle then I will say that it’s by the grace of God and if I have other businesses that I manage then I will thank God for helping me to survive in these hardships,” he ended.