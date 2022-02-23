I’ve stopped attending church service – Kofi Mole confesses

Kofi Mole

‘Don’t Be Late’ hitmaker, Kofi Mole born Edward Agyemang Amoah has revealed that he doesn’t remember the last time he attended a church service.

According to the Aposo Gangsta, he doesn’t go to church on Sundays because he’s mostly tired after his busy schedules on Saturday nights.



“I don’t remember the last time I went to church, to be honest, but I used to attend Church of Pentecost,” he revealed on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM.



“Every Sunday morning I become so weak and fatigued due to the busy schedules I have on the Saturday nights,” he told Amansan Krakye.

“Sometimes by the time I wake up in the day on Sundays most churches would have ended their normal service,” he added on the Kastle Entertainment Show.



“Though I don’t go to church I do pray more often so I have to adjust my schedule and attend church services nowadays,” he concluded.



Kofi Mole who was awarded the Next Rated Act at the 2019 3Music Awards held in Accra is currently promoting his new album titled ‘Knackaveli’.