I’II win Grammy award for Ghana soon - Bless

Musician Bless

Highlife musician Bless has disclosed on Rainbow Entertainment that he wants to win a Grammy for Ghana.

The musician was hopeful highlife music could win Ghana a Grammy if we support and preserve it.



He told host DJ Slash that highlife music is a genre that could win Ghana a Grammy because it is evergreen and represents Ghana.



He said when well produced and packaged, it will go places.



”I feel if highlife wins a Grammy’s it would bee a proud moment for us as a country. I am hopeful I will win a Grammy for Ghana. It is my prayer that highlife will win a category in the Grammy’s,” he added.



He added if any other highlife musician also wins a Grammy, he would be proud.

Describing himself as a highlife musician, he said he will continue to churn out great tunes.



According to him, he has the ability to release songs daily but he is not one of the musicians who churn out songs without planning and investing in quality.



