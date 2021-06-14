I act like a baby when I’m in love – King Promise discloses

• King Promise has revealed that Ghanaians should not be deceived by his ‘bad boy’ looks because he is a ‘weakling’ when usually in love

• According to the Ghanaian singer, he is a typical example of artistes who preach love songs and practice it in real life



• King Promise says he does not have a particular spec when it comes to choosing women



King promise has revealed his soft spot when it comes to issues of romance. According to the Ghanaian singer, although he comes off as a ‘bad boy’ in real life, he falls ‘head over heels’ each time he is in love.



In an interview with GhanaWeb’s Elsie Lamar on Talkertainment, he labelled as false the popular notion that musicians who usually preach about love practice the exact opposite in real life.



Asked whether he is romantic as he usually portrays in his music the ‘Sisa’ hitmaker said:



“You should ask my girl; you can ask people really close to me. I’m a nice and sweet guy. A very sweet guy. I’m very sweet. When I like you I go all out. I feel like the hardest guys are the sweetest. If you know me in real life, I’m not a soft person but when I’m in love I fall head over heels. I behave like a baby when I’m in love with someone. My songs and personality are different. Although I’m a bad guy, I’m a baby when I fall I love.”

Describing his type of woman, King Promise said he doesn’t have a spec and that what he mostly looks out for is a good connection.



“You don’t need to have a fat ass, boobs, be tall or short. If I like you, I like you. It’s more of a connection for me. We need to vibe. It’s really not about the beauty. I don’t want someone I can’t have a conversation with. You need to be my friend, my hommie. It shouldn’t be all about love. You need to be my gee,” he stated.



Watch the video below:







Watch the full video below for more interesting revelations:



