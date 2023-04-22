0
'I acted for years without pay' – Lil Win claims

Sat, 22 Apr 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

Popular Ghanaian actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as 'Lil Win' has recalled instances where he featured in movie roles without being paid.

He said although things were hard for him at that time, movie producers 'used' him for free.

“All this while when I was acting, I wasn’t paid anything and I continued. Because I knew a day was coming when they cannot use me for free”, Lil Win told Nhyira FM in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com.

The actor however encouraged people who find themselves in similar situations not to give up.

“In whatever you think you are good at, give it out free to people because a day will come to the same people will have to pay you before you work for them.

"While you do that, a time will come you will begin to take money because nobody will hire you if you demand money at the beginning of your career. Again, when you demand money at the beginning, you won’t get the best role to play”, he advised.

