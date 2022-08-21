1
I acted in a porn movie before hitting stardom - Wisa Greid reveals

Wisa Greid 629x420 Wisa reveals he has shot porn movies in the past

Sun, 21 Aug 2022

Ghanaian hiplife artiste, Eugene Ashie, popularly known as Wisa Greid, has revealed that he starred in a porn video before becoming a musician.

Speaking with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM, the artiste asked Ghanaians sought to buttress this as a feat of his.

“I have acted in a blue film before. I was not having my deadlocks on, so if you don’t look at it carefully enough, you might assume it's a different person but then that is me,” he said.

Proving he indeed shot a sex video, the artiste disclosed the title of the porn video he shot before rising to fame.

According to him, some Ghanaians had the opportunity to see his video circulated after he became famous.

"Some Ghanaians have watched this video before and they know what I am talking about," he added.

After making this disclosure, the 'Ekikimi' artiste mentioned that some Ghanaians who spotted him expressed shock and refused to accept he was indeed the person in the video.

This will be the second shocking piece of news surrounding the artiste aside from his 2015 brouhaha when he pulled out his manhood on stage at a Citi FM Decemba 2 Rememba Concert while grinding on a female dancer.

