I admire Shatta Wale's honesty on issues - Praye Tintin

Singer, Parye Tintin

Shatta Wale calls out Nigerian artistes

Praye Tintin applauds Shatta Wale



Most Nigerian artistes made it through help from Ghana, Praye Tintin



Praye Tintin, a member of music group Praye, has applauded dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, for having the courage to talk about issues facing the Ghanaian music industry.



Shatta Wale, weeks ago, launched a campaign calling on Ghanaians to support local artistes instead of channelling their energies into pushing songs and artistes from Nigeria.



He argued that for years, songs from Nigeria have dominated Ghana's airwaves but that can not be said in the case of Nigerians who have failed to reciprocate the love shown them by Ghanaians in terms of music promotion.



Shatta received a backlash from Nigerians on Twitter for his fight with their artistes while a section of Ghanaians also punched holes in the approach used in getting his point across which resulted in a banter with Grammy award-winning singer, Burna Boy.

Reacting to the issues, Praye Tintin in a long statement on Facebook has expressed his admiration for the outspoken singer adding that Ghana is way ahead of Nigerian in terms of talent.



"Shatta!! Shatta !! Shatta.. big ups onulo. I must say as an artiste, I really do admire your honesty on issues concerning this our music industry, what you say is nothing but the truth the pure truth, its amazing how we know and yet fail to rally behind you in such issues.. It is the truth and fact that most Nigerians great artists pass through Ghana before achieving any height cuz we have and will always be ahead in terms of talent,



We have and will always be ahead of them in talent."



"Our music industry is doing well with extraordinary talents, but our women fail to see and so will rather shower praises on Nigerian artists on TikTok, IG, Facebook etc., they will even compare their looks to us Ghanaian artist, well that's cool but I can say for a fact they are not nicer than us even with their make ups...When a man starts a church with women it flourishes in no time, when our women learn to appreciate us, Ghanaian artists, make noise about Ghanaian songs, we will go far... Ghanaian women pls learn to appreciate your own, the grass is green at where you water it," read a post sighted by GhanaWeb on his official Facebook page on January 6.



See the post below:



