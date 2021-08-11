I admire how you love your wife – Yvonne Nelson eulogizes Stonebwoy

• Stonebwoy is fond of publicly expressing his love for his wife

• Yvonne Nelson has praised the musician for being a good husband



• Stonebwoy and his wife Louisa have had great chemistry since they got married in 2017



Popular Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson has applauded Stonebwoy for diligently discharging his duties as a husband despite his busy schedule.



Yvonne said at any given chance, Stonebwoy does not hesitate to publicly express his love for his wife, Louisa, an act which she finds attractive.



The dancehall artiste and his wife have on several occasions served couple goals on social media with their lovey-dovey pictures and videos.



Stonebwoy is mostly seen either hyping or goofing around with his wife, the slightest opportunity he gets.

The two keep getting stronger and stronger despite the fact that two kids have been borne out of their almost 4-year-old marriage.



Tapping Stonebwoy on the back for being an example to many young couples, Yvonne Nelson, while exchanging pleasantries with the dancehall artiste at a birthday party in Accra said;



“We need to connect ok and say hi to wifey for me. I love how you love her, its nice. You are a good husband, keep it up.”



Watch the video below



