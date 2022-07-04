I agree that Shatta Wale's GH¢2,000 court fine was 'small' - Bulldog

Artiste manager, Bulldog and Shatta Wale

A number of persons who showed keen interest in Shatta Wale's court case involving a fake gun attack were surprised when an Accra Circuit Court on June 29, fined him 'just' GH¢2,000 for his 2021 offence after pleading guilty.



A section of the public has noted that the fine was a chicken change for the Dancehall musician who prides himself on being the richest artiste in Ghana.



They were excepting the court to demand a huge sum, one that could affect Shatta Wale's pocket.

Reacting to the debate on whether or not the judge who presided over the case was lenient, Shatta Wale's manager, Bulldog, agreed that the fine "was something small" for his artiste. Speaking on United Showbiz on July 2, he stated that wealthy Shatta could have afforded a bigger amount had the court demanded.



"I agree with the people who say 'the fine was too small' and he needed to pay more because he is somebody of high standing. He has money.



"The law rests in the blossom of the judge, however, the fines are not documented. The judge can decide not to even fine you... even if he was fined GH¢500,000, Shatta could have paid. It is not a problem for him," Bulldog disclosed.



He again gave credit to Shatta's lawyer, Jerry Avernogbo, for doing a good job in court and ensuring that his client had a lenient punishment.



"I want to again say that Jerry did a fantastic job and that is why you will end up saying it was like a slap on the wrist," he added.

Also, entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, described the lawyer as one of the country's finest adding that he has helped a number of industry players win cases that were brought against them.



"The MVP for this case is Jerry Avernogbo... sometimes you can have a bad case and have a good lawyer, you can win the case. Your choice of lawyers counts a lot. For me, in this case, we have to award Jerry Avernogbo as the MVP...he is a very brilliant guy," said Arnold.



It would be recalled that Shatta took to his social media platforms after his freedom to solicit funds.



He disclosed on Friday, just three days after his post that a whopping GH¢13,000 has so far hit his MOMO wallet. The award-winning singer has disclosed that the donations from his fans will be put to good use and not for his personal benefit.



"Shoutout to all those who have sent me MOMO...from the day I asked people to send me money, I want to say that Shatta Movement get money... right now we have about GH¢13,000. I have people who love me. Is this not beautiful?" said the singer in a Facebook live video on July 1.

Charles Nii Armah Mensah, as the musician is known in real life, on October 18, 2021, pulled a shooting prank in his attempt to fight against doom prophecies. This was after Bishop Stephen Kwesi Appiah, also known as 'Jesus Ahuofe' of the New Life Kingdom Chapel, had prophesied that a musician called Charles would be shot and killed.







