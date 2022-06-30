I aim to make a change and inspire people with my music – Limuel

Ghanaian Musician, Limuel

Budding Ghanaian singer, Limuel, has revealed that his songs are to make a change and inspire people.

Speaking in an interview on Takoradi-based Y 97.9 FM with Hypeman Ferggy on the ‘Y Entertainment Podium’ show he stated he was a versatile act with aim of preaching positivity and inspiring people.



“I am a versatile artiste and I can fit in any genre of music, all I always aim for is to make a change and inspire people to preach positivity and be on the right lane,” he said.



Speaking about the state of the Ghanaian entertainment industry, he mentioned that Ghanaian artistes could not exclude themselves from the industry because of the comments they received from others.

“Since every country has industry and Ghana as a country also has its industry. So as a Ghanaian you cannot exclude yourself no matter the negative comments people make or put out about the industry. There will be some good people or some positivity in the industry,” he added.



Limuel is currently promoting his new song ‘Stronger’ and entreated music enthusiasts to stream on all digital platforms.