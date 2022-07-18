0
‘I almost died in 2019’ - Esther Smith

Catching Up With Esther Smith 33 Veteran musician, Esther Smith

Mon, 18 Jul 2022

Veteran gospel star, Esther Smith, has shared a tale of how she survived an unidentified illness that nearly took her life in Germany.

In a video sighted which has gone viral, Esther Smith was captured singing gospel songs while dishing herself some fufu with light soup.

According to the artiste, she would have died in the year 2019 if it weren’t for the Grace of God, the reason she should be enjoying herself.

“[Singing]…in 2019, I almost died. I have got myself some goat meat with some soup and fufu, I need to be happy, ” she said.

Prior to this video, Esther Smith had kept a low profile after she moved to live in Germany with her family.

After her unsuccessful marriage to Reverend Ahenka, the multiple award-winning Gospel singer re-married in 2015.

With some of her popular songs like “Nipa,” “Ma Won San,” and “Onyame Boafo,” among others, Esther Smith truly made a name for herself in the industry.

She, in the past, won various awards like the Gospel Album of the Year, Gospel Artiste of the Year and Best Female Vocal Performance of the Year in 2003 at the Ghana Music Awards.

