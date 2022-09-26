'I almost went mad' - Crime Check CEO details how his wife died

About three months after the passing of his dearest wife, the Executive director of the Crime Check Foundation, Mr. Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, has given a vivid account of how he lost his wife to breast cancer shortly after she took a COVID-19 vaccine jab.

Earlier in June 2022, news of the death of Mr. Oppong Kwarteng’s wife, the late Amina Oppong Kwarteng went viral.



It can be recalled that he took to social media to break the news of his wife’s demise which he described as extremely painful.



But in what seems like a step-by-step narration of what led to her demise, Mr. Ibrahim said among other things that his mental health deteriorated.



According to the Crime Check Foundation boss, his whole world came to a standstill after his bubbly wife was suddenly diagnosed with breast cancer, and struggled with it ever since till she died.



Narrating his bitter story, the Crime Check Foundation CEO said the several sessions of Chemotherapy, radiotherapy, Physiotherapy, and even the almost 100 drips/infusions couldn’t save his wife.



Asides from the trauma of watching his wife suffer right before his eyes, Ibrahim established that he had to incur the cost of all the above treatments with his entire life savings in a Turkish hospital that charged $500 and $800 per night.

According to him, he made all the sacrifices in high hopes that his wife would be back into his arms safe and sound and yet the unfortunate happened.



Speaking on the Crime Check Foundation’s official YouTube channel, Mr. Oppong Kwarteng said;



“It’s sad and heartbreaking that a woman I’ve spent 20 years with suddenly died and was been thrown away just like that. My wife is someone who stays out of trouble, she’s got no friends. She fell ill but the most painful part is, it all happened suddenly. For the past twenty years we were married she never visited the hospital or complained of any form is sickness.”



“She went in for a COVID vaccine and after that, she started complaining of pain and discomfort in her breast. She went to the hospital and it was detected that she had breast cancer. She was required to undergo eight sessions of chemotherapy. The pain and suffering that the procedure put her through was not easy. Then she was required to go through radiotherapy afterward but we flew her to Turkey for that.







“She went through 25 sessions of radiotherapy. Also, the cancer spread into her armpit and affected her lymph nodes so they had to operate on her and take out ten of the nodes that were affected. Prior to that, she had to go through physiotherapy 15 solid times. After that, she gave up and said she won’t continue. Later it was detected that her oxygen level dropped and her lungs were filled with water. I was going mad. I really felt like I was running mad. Then we were admitted into a ward that charges $500 a day,” he added.

After all these, Mr. Oppong Kwarteng again disclosed that things got much worse and his wife was placed on life support on two occasions.



“Not long after the nurses rushed to the ward and transferred her to the ICU department where we were being charged $800 a day. She was placed on life support and things ended up getting worse. Suddenly it looked like she got better again but that didn’t last. She was placed on life support for the second time and the doctors requested my consent to insert some tubes all over her body. I went back to the hotel and I received a call from the hospital to quickly rush there. I got there only for me to be told that they tried their best but my wife couldn’t make it,” he said.



The late Mrs. Amina Oppong Kwarteng was buried earlier on Friday, June 24, 2022, at the Maqbara-e-Musian Cemetary situated in Kasoa.



She left behind four sons.



EB/BB