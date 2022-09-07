I also get orgasms just like you; gospel musicians are humans - Empress Gifty

Singer, Empress Gifty

Ghanaian gospel singer, Empress Gifty, is undoubtedly one of the most talked-about singers in the gospel fraternity due to her outspoken nature and ability to clap back at people who question her actions and style of dressing.

Gifty has, on several occasions, been dragged on social media for what has been termed as living a life not worthy of a gospel singer.



Empress has boldly stated that she is just human and therefore shouldn't be regarded as a superficial being.



Speaking in an interview with Citi TV at the recently held 'Ashaiman To The World' concert organized by dancehall singer, Stonebwoy, Empress disclosed that her husband and few other important people in her life sometimes call her to order over her social media rants.



"One person who does that is my husband, and then my mum and my pastor. They understand me very well. Maybe people get a little bit confused with the way I approach issues, but that is me, that is my character. I need not fake it; I am a real person... I'm not Holy Spirit, I am not Holy Ghost, I am a human being. As you get orgasm I also get orgasm (laughs). I want you guys to know that I am a human being. As a gospel musician, I have feelings," she said.



Justifying why she sometimes has to respond to bad comments about her brand, the 2012 VGMA Gospel Artiste of the Year intimated that social media commentators who repost her content do so with no respect.



"I don't respond to critics. You see, I just want them to do the right thing. You take my content, anything you see out there is my content so when you take it, put respect on it because creativity isn't easy...don't disrespect my content," she admonished.









OPD/BOG