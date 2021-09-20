‘I always see the silver lining in tough situations’ – Abena Korkor speaks on her controversies

Source: Barbara Esinam Bonney, Contributor

Media personality and Mental Health advocate, Nana Abena Korkor Addo has stated that in spite of all the controversies and challenges she has gone through in life, she always chooses to see the positivity surrounding her to better her life.

She made this known in a self-interview released on her YouTube channel, Abena Korkor TV on September 18, 2021.



Speaking on her days as a student of the University of Cape Coast, she said, “UCC looked so gloomy but that was the real start of me finding and defining myself. Whatever negative circumstance that you’re going through, just sit down, reflect, meditate, and see the silver lining. I always lookout for the silver lining.”



Abena Korkor, who is also a person living with Bipolar Disorder, went through a relapse which affected her student leadership ambitions while studying Biomedical and Forensic Science at UCC.

Watch the full video below:



