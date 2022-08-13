I am a Bantama loverboy – Pastor Love denies suffering heartbreak

Pastor Love

The founder and leader of Action Grace Chapel, Pastor Hammond Love has denied claims that his recent actions on social media are fueled by heartbreak.

Despite being divorced from his gospel singer ex-wife Obapaa Christy, Pastor Love has been accused of showing obsession and failing to get over his marriage which ended in 2019.



But speaking in an interview with Mama Radio, Pastor Love said he is immune to heartbreak and therefore cannot be tagged as suffering from one.



“Of all the areas in Kumasi, Bantama is the oldest and that is where I grew up. Over there one cannot suffer a broken heart because we do things on our own terms,”

“The name is Loverboy or Pastor Love. I’ve always had Loverboy inscribed at the back of all my cars. It doesn’t mean I chase after women but it means I appeal to women. I man who is the taste of all woman cannot be a victim of a broken heart because once you leave us someone is ready to have us,” he added.



