I am a combination of rare things - Delay brags

Media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso better known as Delay has entered the new year calling her praise.



This was captured in a video clip of her introduction for the latest episode of the Delay Show shared on social media.



Delay who is known to usually start every interview of hers with accolades and praises of who she is, took it a step further this year when she addressed herself as a combination of rare things, a myth and legend.

“I took my time to shower today and chewed a stick so I could speak fluently. When we sit to discuss my beauty, the day will break. My face is slim like that of a Chinese lady, my big mouth like a bag of money and my carved neck is adorned with gold chains.



“God intentionally moulded Obaa Afia because I am a combination of rare things, I am the man, the myth, the legend,” she said.



The media personality has in past introductions of herself said when it comes to interviewing people in Ghana, everyone knows that she is legendary and her questions to her guest are iconic.



