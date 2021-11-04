I am a man of God - Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy

•Stonebwoy claims he preaches through his music

•He highlights his dad still preaches in a church



•He talks about the release of his new song ‘Greedy Men’



Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, has disclosed that he considers himself a man of God who performs his duties through his songs.



Stonebwoy made this statement in an interview on Citi TV’s Bernard Avle’s show when asked if he would have chosen to be a preacher like his dad.

He explained that his dad is an elder of the Deeper Life Bible Church, who still preaches to the congregation and by performing his craft, he is doing the same.



A new song was released by the dancehall artiste quite recently titled ‘Greedy Men’.



The song sheds light on illegal mining and the need to protect our lands from such actions.