‘I am a man of God and a prophet of God’ - Abas Sariki claims

Abass213.png Ghanaian businessman, Abas Sariki

Tue, 13 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian businessman, Abas Sariki, has referred to himself as a man of God sent to earth to fulfil a purpose that is distinct from what pastors are called to do.

During a recent interview with Sammy Kay, Abas Sariki emphasized that his designation was not merely based on his position but rather on the work he does to fulfil God's purpose.

He highlighted that being a pastor does not automatically make one God's chosen person, and he outlined three distinct types of individuals who can be considered men of God.

Sariki asserted, "I am a man of God and a prophet of God because I am doing God’s work. If you are a pastor, that doesn't mean you are God’s person."

With these words, he made it clear that one's divine calling and connection with God are not solely dependent on a religious title but on the actions and purposeful service, one offers to others.

Delving deeper, Sariki delineated the three categories that encompass men of God.

"There are those who preach," he explained, while adding that these individuals devote their lives to disseminating the teachings and principles of their faith, guiding others towards a deeper understanding of spirituality.

Sariki continued, "There are those who stand as intermediaries to solve issues between people for an amicable understanding."

He acknowledged the crucial role played by those who serve as mediators, dedicated to resolving conflicts and promoting harmonious relationships among people.

Intriguingly, Sariki introduced a third category that challenges conventional perceptions.

"There are people that are considered useless that many don't like to associate with; they are the ones I bring home to make them look beautiful," he asserted.



