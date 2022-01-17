I am a messenger of the spirit world – Fameye

Afrobeats musician, Fameye

Ghanaian rapper Peter Famiyeh Bozah, known by the stage name Fameye, disclosed that he has lost interest in being a star. He conveyed his wishes to be known as a messenger and preacher of the spirit world.

In an interview on Hitz FM, Fameye revealed the transformational phase accompanying his growth as a musician.



He said, “My highest level this year has to do with my song, ‘Praise’, together with how I found myself. Before, I just wanted to blow up. I wanted to be a star".



“Now, I feel like I don’t want to be a star. I want to be a messenger. I want to be a preacher and preach to the people the message I have for them, which is coming from the spirits. So this year, I found two solid things, I found myself, and I found a new sound which is praise,” Fameye continued.

He also admitted his inability to sit, plan and write lyrics as an artist and claimed nothing is unique about consciously planning a song. Because he lives in the moment to inspire himself and connect with his instrumental.



“Trust me, I have never sat down to write my lyrics, and I don’t have anything special to say about how I write my lyrics. But I know it’s a moment, I live in the moment, and I inspire myself.



So anytime I hear the production, I go down. I connect to the instrumentation, you understand? So there is nothing special but anything I say in my song, remember I’m a preacher, and Peter is the one saying it. It has to be positive because I’m a positive guy. Yeah, you understand.”