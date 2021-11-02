I am a very good person if you don’t cross my line – Mercy Asiedu

• Mercy Asiedu says her personality in reality is different from TV

Celebrated Ghanaian actress, Mercy Asiedu, has described herself as a very nice person who does not appreciate being taken for granted.



According to the legendary actress, her personality, in reality, is quite different from that of her usual vicious character portrayed in movies.



Referencing an Akan saying, the popular Kumawood actress in an interview on the Oman Channel, “I won’t say I am a saint and neither will I describe myself as a stronghearted person, I am 50/50. there is a saying that you only accuse another of being unreasonable only when you are unable to exploit him. I am not an angel but once you don’t cross the line with me, I am a very good person,” she stated.

On the status of the Ghanaian movie industry, Mercy Asiedu who has now ventured into movie production debunked assertions that the industry is on a descendancy.



“The Ghanaian movie industry is very vibrant. It is technology that has come to change things. We used to have our movies on CD but now things have changed. It is now social media and other digital means of storage.”



“The fact that people don’t patronize CDs anymore does not mean the industry has collapsed. We have now ventured into the production local series which are being aired by the various TV stations,” she stated.



