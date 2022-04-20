3
Menu
Entertainment

'I am a year wiser' - Xandy Kamel shows skin to celebrate birthday

Xandy Kamel 322.png Actress Xandy Kamel

Wed, 20 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Xandy Kamel turns 32

Actress speaks about her messy divorce

Xandy Kamel shows skin in new photos

Actress and show host, Xandy Kamel has marked her 32nd birthday in style with a thanksgiving message to God for saving her life.

Xandy after declaring to be in a better place following her messy divorce with her husband, Kaninja, has gone all out to make her first birthday as a divorcee with colourful photos.

The actress who has vowed to prioritize herself on Wednesday, April 20, published some semi-nude images that had flowers covering vital parts of her body.

Xandy gave it all out by exposing her fine legs.

In a recent interview with actor Kwaku Manu, she intimated "Now my eyes are clear. I have become vigilant, all that is left for me is to stay hardworking to support my mother and siblings... I used to be more concerned about others. For that reason, I wasn't focused on securing personal properties and helping the family. All my attention was on helping the man I was with. I couldn't even buy panties for myself, I was instead shopping for my man."

It, therefore, didn't come as a surprise when Xandy decided to break the rule for this year's birthday with catchy photos that had her laughing like never before.

Her stylist, Official NKC together with her glam team strategically placed some flowers on her boobs and the lower part of her body to someway provide a modest look for the single lady.

See Xandy's naked flower shoot below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Xandy Kamel (@xandykamel)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Xandy Kamel (@xandykamel)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Xandy Kamel (@xandykamel)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Meet the undefeated MP who has never said a word in parliament
Sacked Nigeria assistant coach reveals why they lost to Ghana
Stephen Appiah makes damning corruption allegations against ex-Juventus Director, Luciano Moggi
JM must change Jane Naana if he wants to win 2024 elections - Ben Ephson
It will be difficult for NDC to win 2024 with Bawumia as NPP flagbearer - Ben Ephson
'I'm glad NDC caucus is seriously studying the Serwaa Broni tapes' - Ablakwa
The 5-minute meeting in Abuja Stadium that decided Ghana's fate in World Cup play-off
Stop blaming Ghana’s economic woes on us – Russia
'Hands off Mexico’s Presidential Jet!' – Ablakwa to Akufo-Addo
We will act on Serwaa Broni’s allegations against Akufo-Addo – Minority