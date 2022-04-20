'I am a year wiser' - Xandy Kamel shows skin to celebrate birthday

Actress Xandy Kamel

Actress and show host, Xandy Kamel has marked her 32nd birthday in style with a thanksgiving message to God for saving her life.



Xandy after declaring to be in a better place following her messy divorce with her husband, Kaninja, has gone all out to make her first birthday as a divorcee with colourful photos.



The actress who has vowed to prioritize herself on Wednesday, April 20, published some semi-nude images that had flowers covering vital parts of her body.

Xandy gave it all out by exposing her fine legs.



In a recent interview with actor Kwaku Manu, she intimated "Now my eyes are clear. I have become vigilant, all that is left for me is to stay hardworking to support my mother and siblings... I used to be more concerned about others. For that reason, I wasn't focused on securing personal properties and helping the family. All my attention was on helping the man I was with. I couldn't even buy panties for myself, I was instead shopping for my man."



It, therefore, didn't come as a surprise when Xandy decided to break the rule for this year's birthday with catchy photos that had her laughing like never before.



Her stylist, Official NKC together with her glam team strategically placed some flowers on her boobs and the lower part of her body to someway provide a modest look for the single lady.



See Xandy's naked flower shoot below: