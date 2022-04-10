I am attacked anytime I call out pastors who condone marital abuse - Gifty Anti

Television Presenter, Gifty Anti

Nigerian singer allegedly die from abuse

Gifty Anti rebukes pastors who condone abuse



Women in abusive marriages urged to speak up



Television presenter, Gifty Anti is the latest to react to the death of Nigeria gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu who reports claim suffered years of physical abuse from her husband.



According to close friends and manager of the Igbo singer who is famed for her hit single 'Ekwueme', she was brutalized by her husband but failed to seek help or walk away from her marriage all in the name of not breaking her vows.



The death of the 44-year-old singer has caused outrage on social media with many calling for justice for the deceased.



Oheneyere Gifty Anti has used the opportunity to once again encourage women who are in "toxic marriages" to call it off regardless of what a pastor or the church might say.



She added that many marriage counsellors and pastors encourage women who suffer abuse against getting a divorce but instead urge them to pray. This move something lead to their death just like the case of the Nigerian singer.

In a lengthy post sighted by GhanaWeb on her official Instagram page, she wrote, "Anytime I talk about abuse and condoning of abuse in the church by SOME pastors and religious leaders I get attacked. But I won’t stop talking about it.



"Many Christian women are enduring abuse in the name of “God hates divorce”. “There is nothing God can not do”. “Trust God”. There are many women in the church, mosque, tabernacle etc., who are Totally Broken but have no one to talk to or run to because they will be made to feel they don’t believe or trust God enough. Smh."



Read the post below:



ANOTHER DEATH IN THE NAME OF “GOD HATES DIVORCE”



By Oheneyere Gifty Anti -OGA



I have seen many of you post,’tag and send me news and other revelations about the life and death of the Nigerian Gospel Musician Osinachi (May she Rest In Peace).



Anytime I talk about abuse and condoning of abuse in the church by SOME pastors and religious leaders I get attacked. But I won’t stop talking about it.

Many Christian women are enduring abuse in the name of “God hates divorce”. “There is nothing God can not do”. “Trust God”.



There are many women in the church, mosque, tabernacle etc., who are Totally Broken but have no one to talk to or run to because they will be made to feel they don’t believe or trust God enough. Smh.



Now people are speaking up about what they know about Osinachi’s abusive husband and the horrible life she lived? Why now?



There are some of you reading this who are in the same situation. Christians, Muslims, Traditionalists etc who are in the same situation but are afraid to speak up, seek help or walk out.



I do not judge you!! I don’t judge anyone enduring abuse in their relationships. I am not God and can’t pretend to understand your situation.



But please, God did not create you to come and suffer or endure abuse. It is not His will for you to be abused and killed. No!!



God, Allah (or whatever name you call your creator) is faithful. There is nothing that is impossible for Him. But HE HAS GIVEN US WISDOM, LET US USE IT.

RISE WOMAN. RISE AND FIGHT FOR YOURSELF.



DO NOT ENDURE ABUSE IN ANY FORM OR SHAPE IN THE NAME OF RELIGION!!!!



SPEAK UP!!! SEEK HELP!!!! LEAVE TO LIVE!!!



Today when you go to church, search your heart and ask yourself questions.



To the Christian Woman… God is Real.



Jesus Christ came to die for us to save us!!



YOUR BLOOD IS NOT THAT PURE TO SAVE ANYONE!!

Live woman!! Do not die in the name of “for the sake of the children”.



USE THE WISDOM GOD HAS GIVEN YOU.



