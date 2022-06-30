I am better than you - Strongman tells Amerado

Amerado accused of jabbing Strongman

Strongman believes Amerado attacks him for publicity gains



‘I have more numbers and awards than Amerado, Strongman asserts



Strongman Burner has declared that he is a better rapper than his former label mate, Amerado.



His comment is a response to a shade thrown at him by Amerado on his hit single, ‘Obia Boa’. On the song, Amerado implied that Strongman failed to leverage his connections and access to Ghana’s favourite rapper, Sarkodie to build a successful career.



Responding to the jab, Strongman said although he is aware of Amerado’s attacks on him in recent times, a reply to his former label mate would not benefit him, rather it would boost Amerado’s craft and give him free publicity.

He added that he is a better rapper than Amerado, stressing that the numbers and achievements pieces of evidence to his claim.



“Yes, I know he is referring to me but I am not pressured to reply. I am way ahead of him in numbers and achievement. The truth is, if I drop a song today and he also drops, I would get more numbers and attention than him,” Strongman said these in an exclusive interview with a Kumasi-based radio station, Radio One 105.7FM.



The ‘Rap God’ crooner, added that he has observed that Amerado’s incessant attacks on him and other a-list rappers in the country is a calculated move to promote himself.



“I have no issue with Amerado. Recently, someone threw a shade at me and he [Amerado] contacted me that he wanted to reply to the person on my behalf. So I have no issues with him. However, I have observed that it is a strategy. For a while now, Amerado has been attacking top rappers in the country. Myself, Sarkodie and Flowking Stone have been attacked in his last three songs. He hopes to get a reply from us to promote himself. That lyrical beef is not beneficial to me, so I won’t give in," Strongman explained.





