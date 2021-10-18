I am bigger than Sarkodie in Central Region – Kwame Yogot

Singer, Kwame Yogot

Ghanaian rap comedian, Kwame Yogot has mentioned that he is bigger than Sarkodie in the Central Region.

In an interview on ‘Shouts On Y’ with Winston Michaels on Y 107.9 FM the “Bibii B3 Si” hitmaker accepted that Sarkodie was famous and popular in the country but he was more popular in the central region than Sarkodie and had the most listeners than Sarkodie.



“Sarkodie is big in Ghana, but when you go to Central Region, I am bigger, the number of people who listen to me aren’t the same who listen to Sarkodie, some don’t even know his recently released Album, but when I release a song in the Central Region, everyone knows when I release a new song”. He said.



Speaking to what could be done to support artists in the Ghanaian music industry, Kwame Yogot mentioned that, much focus was to be put on the playing of Ghanaian songs on radio stations and TV stations and not foreign songs so that the songs of upcoming artists could be played as well.

“If we focus on the songs of the Ghanaian artists and play it more than outsiders, we will have enough airplay for upcoming artists, because the foreign songs have taken over our radio stations and limit the airspace”. He added.



Kwame Yogot finally expressed his wish to feature Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur and has started talks with the management of the artist and entreated his fans to anticipate his upcoming EP and stream his songs.