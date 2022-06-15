2
Menu
Entertainment

I am bigger than your Sarkodie and others, stop comparing us - Shatta Wale warns

Shatta Wale Cigar 2hs.png Dancehall singer, Shatta Wale

Wed, 15 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Wale wants all attention on growing the industry

Unnecessary comparisons cause of fights in music industry, Shatta Wale

Go and ask Sarkodie, Stonebwoy if they are my size, Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale has had it with the daily comparison of his craft to some of his colleagues in the music industry, especially Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Black Sherif, who are considered Ghana's 'big artistes' making strides with their music.

Wale has once again hit back at persons who are fond of knocking heads together with such unnecessary comparison which breeds hate and bitterness in the local music industry.

He has called an end to such attitude by fans belonging to the various music camps.

"Every day, you people dey on social media dey compare one artiste to the other, causing problems here and there. Meanwhile, we have a lot of challenges that need solutions. Musicians are being cheated here and there and you people are interested in fights," he fumed while speaking in a Facebook Live on Tuesday.

He again set the record straight on how big his brand is in Ghana and the rest of the world. He asserted that he was more successful in terms of music than any of the country's favourites, thus Sarkodie, Stonebwoy or Black Sherif.

"Abeg you, don't compare me to your Black Sherif and Sarkodie. Go and ask Sarkodie, is he my size? Go and ask your Stonebwoy, is he my size?" he questioned naysayers.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Privileges Committee summon Adwoa Safo after failing to reach her
Sam George narrates how young men are feeding amid high cost of living
Updated Board of Trustees without Mensa Otabil
Airport Christmas tree saga: Adom-Otchere replies to critics
Islamic SHS shooting: Commander removed, 2 Senior Officers interdicted
Adom-Otchere tackles Dafeamekpor
Fraud victims chase MP over alleged GH¢800,000 job scam
Mensa Otabil no longer member of NCBT– Ablakwa
I lied against Mahama in 2016 - Captain Smart admits
Paul Adom-Otchere is not a lawyer - Dafeamekpor