I am careful about the products I endorse – Jackie Appiah

Actress Jackie Appiah

Endorsement and ambassadorial deals have become parts of the avenues for celebrities to make money but no matter how juicy a deal may be, Jackie Appiah does due diligence.

The celebrated actress told Hammer Nti on ‘Hammer Time’ which was monitored by Zionfelix.net that she is careful about endorsement deals.



The popular actress revealed that she will never endorse an alcoholic or betting brand adding that she tests the products before signing a deal.

According to Jackie, she sometimes gives the products to others to test before she starts promoting them.



She also mentioned that she cares about the users of a product she endorses and not just the money.