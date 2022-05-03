0
Menu
Entertainment

I am careful about the products I endorse – Jackie Appiah

Jackie Appiah New Year.png Actress Jackie Appiah

Tue, 3 May 2022 Source: zionfelix.net

Endorsement and ambassadorial deals have become parts of the avenues for celebrities to make money but no matter how juicy a deal may be, Jackie Appiah does due diligence.

The celebrated actress told Hammer Nti on ‘Hammer Time’ which was monitored by Zionfelix.net that she is careful about endorsement deals.

The popular actress revealed that she will never endorse an alcoholic or betting brand adding that she tests the products before signing a deal.

According to Jackie, she sometimes gives the products to others to test before she starts promoting them.

She also mentioned that she cares about the users of a product she endorses and not just the money.

Source: zionfelix.net
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How the Asantehene steps out
Nigel Gaisie on Alan-Bawumia race
Sam George slams John Kumah
Adwoa Safo's son cruising in a convertible Lamborghini on his birthday
NDC just won 100,000 votes with promise to scrap E-Levy – Kofi Bentil
Pratt 'clashes' with Akomea, Sefa Kayi over EIU report
'A new NDC gov't in 2025 will repeal the E-Levy Act' - John Mahama
E-Levy on tithe: John Kumah takes on Sam George
Sack Ofori-Atta without delay - Mahama tells Akufo-Addo
Okoe Boye 'defends' commissioning of Lekma toilet