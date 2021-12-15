I am cool with Sadiq, just realized he's my brother- Shatta Wale reveals

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale and 3Music Awards CEO, Baba Sadiq Abdulai Abu

Shatta Wale and Baba Sadiq end beef

Sadiq is my junior brother, Shatta Wale



Sadiq is not your brother, Medikal tells Shatta Wale



Dancehall musician, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, professionally known as Shatta Wale has disclosed that there is no bad blood between himself and the CEO of 3Music Awards, Baba Sadiq Abdulai Abu.



Back in September this year, Shatta levelled some allegations against Sadiq and his annual awards.



The 'Ayoo' hitmaker disclosed that all his 11 awards picked up at the 2019 edition of the 3Music Awards was not based on merit.

Shatta discredited the awards schemes adding that Baba Sadiq gave him those plagues just to spite rapper Sarkodie and dancehall act, Stonebowy.



“Sadik do you remember telling me that the 3music awards you will give me 11 awards because Sarkodie and Stone deh bore you. We didn’t do well, but now I am doing well by speaking the truth,” Shatta Snapchat post read.



In defence, the organiser of the 3Music Awards dared him to return all the plagues if he feels he didn't deserve it. He also denied ever receiving an amount of GH¢100,000 from the SM boss.



“Anything coming from Shatta Wale should not be taken seriously because they are all not true. First of all, I never gave 11 awards to him because I had issues with Sarkodie or Stonebwoy. Secondly, Shatta Wale has never given me any GH¢100,000. Shatta Wale will never give me money to organise any awards,” Sadiq told Graphic Showbiz on Monday, September 20.



Three months ago, the two were engaged in an ugly banter with Sadiq threatening to physically attack Shatta Wale should their paths ever cross.

Fast forward to December 15, the award-winning artiste in an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz103.9FM disclosed that he has settled his differences with the CEO of 3Music Awards.



"Yesterday, Sadiq kept me for two hours at 2 am before I slept. We are already cool... I had a meeting with Sadiq on his show...I just realized he was my junior brother."



Rapper Medikal who was in the studios of HitzFM with the dancehall artiste responded saying "he is lying, he is lying " in reaction to the claim that they are family members.



"You can say the truth. You know, when I am lying he tells me I am lying. I don't like this at all, it is very deep. That is deeper than blood," Shatta added.