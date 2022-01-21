I am cute in person - Serwaa Amihere

Broadcast Journalist, Serwaa Amihere

Serwaa Amihere brags about her looks

Critics tag Serwaa AAmihere as a 'slay queen' journalist



Fans compliment Serwaa Amihere's fashion sense



Broadcast Journalist, Serwaa Amihere says she is beautiful and she knows it.



Absolutely nobody can make her think otherwise especially when she continues to receive tons of compliments for her pretty face and beautiful personality.



If you have been drooling over her photos on social media, then wait till you see her in person, this is according to Serwaa, one of Ghanaians favourite journalists.

"I’m actually very cute in person," she tweeted.



Despite being tagged as 'slay queen' journalist for the efforts she puts in her looks, this young lady seems unperturbed as she continues to serve followers with fashion inspiration almost every day.



