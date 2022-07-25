‘I am dying soon’ - Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson

Legendary American boxer, Michael Gerard Tyson, popularly known as Mike Tyson or Iron Mike, has revealed that he is closer to death.



In an interaction with Sean McFarland, a trauma and addiction therapist on his podcast ‘Hotboxing with Mike Tyson’, the boxer explained that he has a strong feeling that his time on earth is up.



“We are all gonna die one day, of course. Then, when I look in the mirror, I see those little spots on my face; I say, ‘Wow. That means my expiration date is coming close, really soon,” Mike Tyson sadly revealed.



Touching on what happens to his estate and money, Mike Tyson revealed that all his money and achievements mean nothing to him now, adding that they are all vanity.

The boxing legend urged people to get rid of the idea that having money would keep them safe.



He said, “money doesn’t mean s*** to me’ and that it offers a false sense of security. I always tell people; they think money’s gonna make them happy. They’ve never had money before. When you have a lot of money, you can’t expect anybody to love you. You believe that you’re invincible when you have a lot of money, which isn’t true.”



Iron Mike recounted a conversation about how he advised his third wife, Lakiha Spicer, after she stated money would provide her with long-term security when he died.



“What (exactly) is security? I don’t know. When you put money in your bank and you get a cheque every week and you can live for the rest of your life, is that security? It doesn’t mean you won’t catch a disease, or get hit by a car. Can money secure you when you jump off a bridge?” Mike Tyson explained.



