'I am fine' - Comedian Waris survives car accident at Mile 7

I am in good condition, Waris tells fans New Year accident



Comedian Waris on January 2, 2022, escaped a ghastly car accident that left his KIA vehicle damaged beyond recognition.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb to confirm reports of his accident, Waris, stated that he is in safe condition despite his loss.



The crash was first announced on his official Facebook page on January 3.



Photos and a video captured his car damaged from the bonnet. Waris also had his windscreen cracked.

He wrote: "2022 hmmm thank God for my life can we skip this year he already."



Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, the celebrated Comedian assured followers that he is in good condition.



"I am fine, the accident happened at Mile 7 (Accra) last night around 9 PM," he stated.








