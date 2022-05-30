2
I am flying business class to America just to chill with my girlfriend – Yaw Dabo

Mon, 30 May 2022 Source: zionfelix.net

Yaw Dabo has explained why he is traveling to the United States of America.

The diminutive actor was seen at the Kotoka International Airport a few days ago.

ZionFelix had a conversation with him before they departed.

Dabo bragged about his ability to purchase a business class ticket.

When asked what he was going to do in the USA, he said he is going to have fun with his new girlfriend.

Yaw Dabo stated that he started having communication with the girl not long ago and they are meeting for the first time.

He added that he will use it as an opportunity to make money by performing at events.

The popular actor said his fans in America have missed him because he could not travel following the outbreak of COVID-19.

