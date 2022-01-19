I am free - Vic Mensa announces after drug charges

Rapper, Vic Mensa

Rapper Vic Mensa has announced that he is 'free' following his arrest on January 15, 2022, in Dulles International Airport on drug charges.



The rapper in a tweet dated January 19 wrote that he was finally free. He thanked God for his 'mysterious work'.



"I'm freeeeeee. Love you all. God works in mysterious ways," read the tweet sighted by GhanaWeb.

According to a press statement by the Customs and Border Protection office, some narcotic substances were found in his language upon his arrival at D.C from Ghana.



In his possession were Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) and some psychedelic mushrooms which are illegal in the States.



Following news of his arrest in America over the possession of 'mushrooms,' several Ghanaians called for his release stating that authorities didn't have enough reasons to hold him.



In a report by billboard.com, the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in Washington, D.C. charged Vic Mensa with 'felony narcotics possession.'



“Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority (MWAA) Police officers responded and charged Mensah with felony narcotics possession charges. MWAA Police officers took custody of Mensah and the illicit narcotics,” read the statement.

Vic Mensa while in Ghana, paid a visit to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Flagstaff House together with Chance The Rapper.









wow what a trip — vino valentino (@VicMensa) January 18, 2022