I am going to win an Oscar for Ghana - Ama K Abebrese

Actress, Ama Abebrese

Ghana's Ama K. Abebrese has indicated that although it seems farfetched, she is going to win an Oscar Award in the next five years.

The actress and producer who has featured in several classic movies made this bold pronouncement in an interview with Noella Kharyne Yalley on ‘Xclusives’.



Ama added that the local industry has witnessed a major improvement in movie production deserving of Academy Awards.



“There are times and seasons. However, do not be surprised if an African, a Ghanaian wins an Oscar. It is going to happen. I am going to win an Oscar. Until it’s done, some people will not believe it,” she declared.



The movie producer added that Ghanaians will someday learn to appreciate the movie industry as they do for music. She was optimistic about her country grabbing an Oscar just like how musician, Rocky Dawuni has been able to bag a Grammy nomination twice.

“I just realized something with film – the business of film is not like music at the moment. When that changes, it will get to a point where people will start talking about it,” she said adding that “Rocky Dawuni was nominated for a Grammy. Other Ghanaians have also been nominated; Wizkid got nominated and won, Burna Boy also won so the truth is Africans, Ghanaians, it is possible."







OPD/DA