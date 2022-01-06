I am happy Afia Schwarzenegger got served - Kumawood actor Sly

Sylvester and Afia Schwarzenegger

Sly proud some Ashanti’s fought for Mercy Asiedu

Sly detests Afia Schwarzenegger’s attitude towards Ashanti people



Afia Schwarzengger calls Mercy Asiedu and team villagers



Popular Kumawood actor Sylvester Agyapong popularly known as Sly, has in an interview with Zionfelix, said he was happy when Ghanaians descended on Afia Schwarzenegger for insulting actress Mercy Asiedu.



According to the actor who expressed his support for the women in the Ashanti Kingdom for fighting Afia Schwarzenegger after she dragged Mercy Asiedu and her crew, he was proud of what Ashanti’s did to the comedienne.

“I was sad when I heard that. The Ashanti Kingdom isn’t a small kingdom so if you are dealing with them, you should know how to deal with them.



“I hope you heard the response that came from our mothers and sisters. They insulted Afia Schwarzenneger very well and I am proud of that. You can’t pick a phone and stand in front of us and insult the whole Ashanti Kingdom,” he said.



Afia Schwarzenegger in December called Mercy Asiedu and her team ‘villagers’ in a video she shared on Tiktok for wearing tracksuits on a holiday trip to Dubai. She went on to describe them as a disgrace to the Ashati Kingdom and Otumfour himself.



