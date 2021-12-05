I am happy - Jackie Appiah declares as she turns 38

Actress, Jackie Appiah

Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, is counting her blessings as she turns 38 years today, December 4, 2021.



Jackie, who is elated about the new chapter, has shared stunning images from a photoshoot purposely put together for her birthday.



The award-winning actress has served her close to 9 million followers on Instagram with photos of herself 'dripping in glory' to confirm that she is ageing gracefully.

Black, they say don't crack!



Clad in an all-white outfit, Jackie wrote, "I am not just a year older but also a year better and happier. Happy birthday to me."



A separate post read: "I wish I could scream to show how happy I am today because it’s my birthday."



Well-wishers and her colleagues have shared images of the celebrated actress to acknowledge her impact in their lives and Ghana as a whole through her talent.



Check out the looks from the fashionista, Jackie Appiah: